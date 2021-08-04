Benton County Jail

Monday, July 26

1:41 p.m. Rebecca Pierce, 22, Garfield, by Arkansas State Police, revocation of probation

5:18 p.m. Clifford Black, 55, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two failure to appear and one contempt of court

Tuesday, July 27

9:52 a.m. Charles Reynolds, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation

Wednesday, July 28

10:17 a.m. Desa Watkins, 19, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

2:46 p.m. Crystal Hutchek, 37, Centerton, by Pea Ridge Police, public intoxication

Thursday, July 29

8:23 p.m. Brandi Snook, 29, Pea Ridge, by Highfill Police, failure to appear