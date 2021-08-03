Sign in
Honoring Deputy Chief Henry

by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.
An honor guard from Rogers Fire Department including Capt. Joey Everheart, Capt. Al Jones and firefighter Jeff Cole raised the American flag in front of Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire-EMS Department Station No. 1 Saturday, July 31, 2021, immediately prior to the funeral service for NEBCO Deputy Chief Jeff Henry.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Annette Beard

[email protected]

