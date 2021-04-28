Take me out to the ballgame

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk junior Matt Dixon is safe at third! Coach Matt Easterling raises his hands as he watches the Farmington Cardinal third-baseman prepare to catch the ball Monday, April 19, in Pea Ridge.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk junior Matt Dixon at bat Monday, April 19, in the game against the Farmington Cardinals.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk junior Matt Dixon pitched the Monday, April 19, game againt the Farmington Cardinals.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

The Blackhawk baseball team watches intently from the dugout, cheering and encouraging team mates Monday, April 19, 2021.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk junior Hagan McGarrah (No. 2) was safe at first in the game aginast the Farmington Cardinals Monday, April 19.