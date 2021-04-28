Simple Italian Pasta Salad

Recipe from the kitchen of Mia Winters

Recipes To Remember Women’s Business Association

1 pkg. mixed red, white, and green spiral pasta

8 oz. Mozzarella cheese, cubed

Salt and pepper to taste

2 Tbsp. fresh Basil, chopped (can use dried)

4 large tomatoes (may substitute Tommy or grape tomatoes), chopped

¼ c. olive oil

Cook pasta in salted water; drain. Combine other ingredients and add hot pasta. Can be served immediately or cold.

