Senior night for Blackhawks and Lady Blackhawks

Blackhawk baseball seniors were honored on Senior Night Thursday, April 22, 2021. Seniors are David Andrus, Chase Cook, Jacob Lyons, Cooper Tillman and Samual Tillman.

Lady Blackhawk softball team celebrates Senior Night with seniors from 2020 as well as the 2021 seniors.

Helping celebrate Lady Blackhawk softball senior night were two seniors from the Class of 2020 -- Meghan David and Haylee Fox -- who threw out the ceremonial first pitch Thurday, April 22.