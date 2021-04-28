School Menu

Monday, May 3
Breakfast: Apple fruedel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, steamed broccoli, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, May 4
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, salsa, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, May 5
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, May 6
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cuban or turkey sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, May 7
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, baby carrots, wacky cake, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.