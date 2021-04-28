School Menu

Monday, May 3

Breakfast: Apple fruedel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, steamed broccoli, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, May 4

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, salsa, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, May 5

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, May 6

Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cuban or turkey sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, May 7

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, baby carrots, wacky cake, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.