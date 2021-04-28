Recollections

50 Years Ago

Thursday, April 29, 1971

The Bank of Pea Ridge will hold open house at the bank in observance of the bank’s 60th birthday. One of only three banks in Benton County which was not forced to close during the Depression of the early 1930s, the Bank of Pea Ridge was founded on May 6, 1911.

Despite the fact that the public contributed more than $1,300 to finance the beginning of a school band here and despite the fact that student interest in such a band was high at the start of the course, Pea Ridge schools once again may be without such a band unless a director is hired.

The program of events for the Nannie Roberts Memorial Library dedication on Sunday, May 23, is being announced by Mabel Hardy, chairman of the project which succeeded in stocking the books for the new elementary school library last fall.

40 Years Ago

Wednesday, April 29, 1981

Pea Ridge Planning Commission approved the temporary location of a mobile home in the Dogwood addition to the city following a public hearing April 21 in City Hall.

The School Board accepted recommendations for rehiring of 31 teachers for the 1981-82 school year.

Pea Ridge patrolman Bill Long left his position last week. City marshal Loyd Pifer reports that Long submitted his resignation.

Some Pea Ridge residents showed what cooperation can do when they decided to have their road gravelled themselves rather than waiting for the county to do it. Don Nelson said he had requested the gravel several times for the road one mile east of town off Ark. Hwy. 72. The county offered to haul and spread the gravel after learning the neighbors had purchased the rock for $1.35 a ton.

30 Years Ago

Thursday, April 25, 1991

The owner of Oak Ridge Retirement Lodge has purchased the former First Federal Saving sand Loan Building on South Curtis Avenue.

The Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance began distributing funds to area military families, elected a new president and decided to award two scholarships to the Pea Ridge Class of 1991. The Rev. Paul S. Klinger was named president to replace outgoing president Charles Womack, pastor of First Baptist Church.

The Pea Ridge Little League is the recipient of a cash donation from the Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society.

20 Years Ago

Wednesday, April 25, 2001

The Pea Ridge City Council annexed 70 acres of land west and south of the new high school at its meeting Tuesday. The annexation includes the western one-half of property owned by the school and Mr. and Mrs. Jay Hoback and all of the property owned by Lee Otis Hall.

After spending the past five seasons as the head football coach, Rob Bray has decided to move on, accepting an assistant coaching position at Rogers High School effective at the end of the current school year. Bray will be the offensive line coach for the Mountaineers, who will be under the direction of first-year head coach Ronnie Peacock.

Members of the Battlefield and Apple Spur 4-H clubs planted four trees on the campus of the new Pea Ridge High School last week.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, April 27, 2011

Roads in the Pea Ridge area were deemed impassable by authorities by 2:30 p.m. Monday; the rain had not let up for the fifth day in a row. Flooding was consuming the city and county.

Pea Ridge schools superintendent is “looking at a different job,” according to School Board president Jenny Wood in a special meeting called Monday. Buddy Auman, Northwest Arkansas Education Services Cooperative director, said he is retiring and Mike Van Dyke will replace him.

School administrators, including district maintenance director James Reeves, will no longer have a negotiated salary because they were put on the school district salary schedule.

A load of steel beams spilled in a ditch Friday while being delivered to Pea Ridge High School for construction of the new multi-purpose facility.