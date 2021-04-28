Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, April 1

4:41 p.m. Police received a report of a reckless driver who had passed a stopped school bus on Smith Street. As a result of the investigation, police issued a citation in connection with passing/failure to stop for school bus to Logan Lott, 21, Bella Vista.

Wednesday, April 7

9:05 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Tori Shae Le, 19, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance possession of drug paraphernalia and defective equipment.

Friday, April 9

4 p.m. A resident of Hallack Lane reported theft of documents including the abstract for her residence.

8:44 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Kings Lane in reference to a disturbance involving two males physically fighting. Police investigated; neither party wanted to press charges.

Saturday, April 10

2:10 a.m. Police were dispatched to an apartment on Kings Lane in reference to a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police sought a warrant for the arrest of the suspect in connection with residential burglary, first-degree stalking, third-degree domestic battery and violation of a no contact order.

4:42 p.m. A resident of Richards Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone reportedly making purchases in her name.

Monday, April 12

12:05 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Chapman Lane for a suspicious activity report involving someone turning on the outside water faucet.

3:25 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Smith Street for a burglary call. As a result of the investigation, police issued a warrant from Tontitown in connection with contempt of court to Cody Lee Wilson, 25, Pea Ridge.

4:40 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Drew Lane in reference to an assault/battery report. As a result of the investigation, police issued a citation in connection with first-degree assault and second degree criminal mischief to Kathy Rice, 36, Pea Ridge.

Tuesday, April 13

2 p.m. As a result of an investigation into refuse at the city’s recycle trailers, police identified the owners several boxes of trash left at the site as well as cardboard boxes left on the ground and contacted them, notifying her that future incidents would result in a citation.

4:45 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Heidi Broyles, 44, Pea Ridge, in connection with speeding, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

7:50 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Sherri Singleton, 50, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance meth/cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tags, no insurance and defective tail light.

Wednesday, April 14

12 p.m. Police were dispatched to Ace Hardware in reference to a harassment call. As a result of the investigation, police issued a no trespass warning to Ricky Lee Mcleroy, 43, Pea Ridge.

Friday, April 16

11:38 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jacob Adams, 19, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

11:30 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Griffin Lane in reference to a male walking into a house. The male matched the description of a male youth reported missing earlier in the day. The youth was found about 4 a.m. on Emery Boulevard. He was transported to Northwest Hospital at the request of a relative.