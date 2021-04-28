Obituaries for April 28, 2021

Billy Richard Brassfield

Billy Richard Brassfield, 71, of Pineville, Mo., died April 25, 2021, in his home. He was born May 3, 1949, in Bentonville, Ark., to Bill Brassfield and Joy Vale Wardlaw Brassfield.

He was formerly the manager at MFA Feed. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, going to the lake, and cooking.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife, Carol Brassfield of the home; four sons, Richie Morris of Bentonville, Preston Brassfield and wife Lacy of Fayetteville, Terry Brassfield of Pineville and Richard Brassfield of Gravette; one sister Rhonda Ramirez and husband Gabriel of Pineville; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made to siscofuneralhome.net.

^

Dr. David T. Lewis

Dr. David T. Lewis, 85, of Holiday Island, Ark., died April 21, 2021. He was born Sept. 27, 1935, in Downing, Mo., to Harry R. Lewis and Emma Bohi Lewis.

He grew up in Rutland, Iowa, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother, playing along the river with his sisters, reading the Bible and poetry with his parents, and where he worked to farm the DeGroote farm. He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a life-long learner and teacher who used his art of storytelling, quick wit, and writing to connect with others and share his knowledge and gifts. He was a wonderful loving husband and father who will be deeply missed.

He was an educator, beginning his career as an instructor of Agronomy at the University of Maine, then going on to be a soil scientist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service where he mapped the soils of Maine and Alabama. He became an instructor of agronomy at the University of Nebraska while he completed his Ph.D. During this time he met his wife, Judy Besecker Lewis, the Lavy family, and the Richardson family who would later introduce him to Table Rock Lake where he and Judy found their cabin in Shell Knob.

He and Judy were members of the Antelope Park Church of the Brethren in Lincoln, Neb., and enjoyed their home on a hill on 27th street and raising their daughter, Sarah.

He became a professor at the University of Nebraska with a Ph.D. in agronomy and was vice chairman for research in the Department of Agronomy. He received many honors and awards in teaching and research and was active in professional organizations including the American Society of Agronomy, the Soil and Water Conservation Society of America, Nebraska Academy of Sciences, and the Nebraska Society of Professional Soil Sciences, which he helped to build with his colleagues. During his time at UNL he led the Soil Judging team, was a graduate faculty fellow, and fellow for the Center for Great Plains Studies. Lastly, he was department chair of horticulture where he helped create a vision for the future for the Agronomy and Horticulture departments. David was very successful in his career, writing many grants and research publications, teaching publications, and abstracts. One of the roles he most enjoyed was that of being an educator and mentor. He taught many courses in Agronomy, University Foundations, and Great Plains Studies, the latter being a treasured connection to the Native American cultures of the Plains that he held in such high respect. He received multiple awards for teaching and for making a difference in the lives of students. He continued to stay in touch with many of his students throughout their careers and enjoyed that very much.

In his retirement, he was a living historian at the Pea Ridge Battlefield in Pea Ridge, Ark., teaching and telling the stories of the Civil War and the geology of the Ozarks. He was active with the Benton County Historical Society, acting as editor of the publication. He was his daughter’s substitute teacher at Washington Junior High School in Bentonville, Ark.

He was a member of the Central United Methodist Church in Rogers, Ark., where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School.

He also enjoyed chopping wood, walking his dogs, feeding the birds, taking care of the yard, reading about history, telling stories, writing, playing Silent Night on his harmonica, and being with his wife, dogs, and family.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy Besecker Lewis.

Survivors are his children, Sarah Elaine Lewis and her husband, Kelly Tribell, as well as Daniel, Cate and Becca Goodson; siblings Martha Craft-Rosenberg, Rachel Nichelson, and Norm Michaud, and his nieces and nephews; grandchildren Isaac Lewis Tribell, Sawyer, Evan and Cameron Goodson, and step-grandchildren Emma and Hayes Tribell.

A celebration of David’s life will be held. His interment will be in Ft. Dodge Memorial Park, Ft. Dodge, Iowa.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the David T. Lewis Scholarship Fund at the University of Nebraska at the following website: https://nufoundation.org/fund/01101850/

Arrangements were by Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

^

Scott Alan Townsend

Scott Alan Townsend, 57, of, Garfield, Ark., died April 20, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born July 13, 1963, in Omaha, Neb.

He married Jo Ellen Miles June 25, 1993, then moved to the area in 1995 from Omaha, Neb., to make his home He worked for the Benton-Washington Regional Public Water Authority for 14 years. He loved to fish, hunt and being outdoors. He was a loyal friend to many and never met a stranger. He would always lend a hand to anyone in need and will be missed by his many friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Jean Peters Townsend; an infant sister, Michelle Townsend; a step-daughter, Faunda Miles; and a nephew, Matthew Baker.

Survivors are his wife, Jo Ellen of the home; two sons, Nic Townsend (Becky) and Scott Townsend, Jr. both of Omaha, Neb.; a step-son, James Padgett of Georgia; siblings, Jean Gabriel (Dan) of Omaha, Neb., Terri Baker (Mike) of Bella Vista, Ark., Jeri Chval (Jim) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Michael Townsend (Dawn) of Council Bluffs, Iowa; mother-in-law, Lorraine Miles of Boone, Iowa; in-laws, Carol Novich (Chuck) of Omaha, Neb., Michael Miles (Wilma) of Omaha, Neb., Tom Miles of Boone, Iowa, and Jerry Miles (Whitney) of California; grandchildren, Ivan Brandkamp, Ansley and Elijah Padgett; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

A reception will take place for family and friends at Room 161 in downtown Pea Ridge after the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Arkansas Cancer Research Foundation, 4301 W. Markham St. No. 623, Little Rock, AR 72205.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.