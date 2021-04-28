New cheer squad formed

“The opportunity to have a seventh-grade cheer team is so exciting for the cheer program at Pea Ridge,” cheer coach Courtney Hurst said.

“This team will add so much value and depth to the Jr. High and High School sideline and competition teams in the years to come!”

Student-athletes named to the newly-formed cheer squad are Autumn Madsen, Bridget Clark, Bristol Honn, Carsyn Coleman, Gracyn Hurst, Jeniffer Burhus-Branham, Kenzie Weston, Kiarah Floyd, Mackenzie Chaffin, Maggie Garner, Maleah House, Rylee Howell and Rylee Randall.