New cheer squad formed

by Annette Beard | April 28, 2021 at 3:15 a.m.
Courtesy photograph Cheerleaders were selected for the new seventh-grade cheer squad, approved this month by the Pea Ridge School Board. “The more children involved in extra-curricular, the better off we are,” Keith Martin, school superintendent, said.

“The opportunity to have a seventh-grade cheer team is so exciting for the cheer program at Pea Ridge,” cheer coach Courtney Hurst said.

“This team will add so much value and depth to the Jr. High and High School sideline and competition teams in the years to come!”

Student-athletes named to the newly-formed cheer squad are Autumn Madsen, Bridget Clark, Bristol Honn, Carsyn Coleman, Gracyn Hurst, Jeniffer Burhus-Branham, Kenzie Weston, Kiarah Floyd, Mackenzie Chaffin, Maggie Garner, Maleah House, Rylee Howell and Rylee Randall.

