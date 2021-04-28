Junior tracksters claim runnerup trophies at District

The Pea Ridge Blackhawk girls lost a narrow 151-146 decision to the Harrison Goblins for the 4A-1 District Junior Track Championships last week.

The girls fell behind 69-38 after the field events, with a 29-3 deficit in the throwing events proving the difference in the meet.

Pea Ridge outscored Harrison 108-82 in the running events. The Harrison boys brought a large squad with balanced scoring throughout to score a 211-126 victory over the Hawks for the championship.

The meet ended the junior high season with the team remarkably finishing first or second in every competition, generally first.

Three girls and four boys won individual championships, led by triple winner Zoeyanne Timmons. A seventh-grader, Timmons won the 100-meter (13.76), the 100-meter hurdles (18.03), and the 300-meter hurdles (55.51). She was also fourth in the 200-meter (29.31) and third in the long jump (14’4”) for 41 points.

Rylee Raines won the gold in the 400-meter (68.18), and Kylee Tidwell took first in the high jump (4’10”) to round out the girls’ winners. Raines was also second in the 800-meter (2:43.1) and sixth in the long jump (13’3”) for 21 individual events not counting the relays. Tidwell also took sixth in the 800-meter (2:55).

Troy Ferguson topped the field in the 800-meter (2:19.3) with Tian Grant winning the 1,600-meter (5:00.43). In the field events, Trey Bounds won the pole vault (9’0”) with Peyton Carney capturing the shot put (41’11”). Ferguson was also second in the 1,600-meter (5:02.1) with Grant second in the 800-meter (2:23.1). Bounds took sixth in the 800-meter (2:30) and teamed with Grant and Ferguson to win the school’s only relay gold in the 4x800-meter (10:05.8).

The girls’ team scores were: Harrison 151, Pea Ridge 146, Gravette 124, Shiloh 95, Gentry 85, Huntsville 20, Berryville 19 and Prairie Grove 15.

The boys’ teams scores were: Harrison 211, Pea Ridge 126, Shiloh 102, Gravette 60, Huntsville 48, Gentry 43, Prairie Grove 33 and Berryville 30.

Individual girls scorers were: Zoey Hinojosa, fourth 400-meter (70.7) and eighth pole vault (5’0”); Hallie Sexton, eighth 800-meter (2:57); Brenna Walker, fifth 1,600-meter (6:15); Bailey Walker, sixth 1,600-meter (6:27); Ava Cark, fourth 300-meter hurdles (60.1); Isabella Etskorn, seventh 300-meter hurdles (63.4); Kennedy Williams, sixth triple jump (28’10”); Kourtney Kougel, third pole vault (7’0”); Sadie Christensen, fourth pole vault (7’0”); Emily Scott, sixth pole vault (6’0”), and Brooke White, seventh discus (55’11”) and eighth shot put (25’5”).

Other individual boys scorers were: Conner Nunley, sixth 100-meter (12.53) and eighth 200-meter (26.46); Noah Pruitt, sixth 400-meter (59.9); Mason Wolfenden, third 100-meter hurdles (19.3) and eighth 300-meter hurdles (53.60); Isaac Cruz, second 300-meter hurdles (47.7); Nathan Jones, sixth triple jump (34’9”); Cade Keith, fifth pole vault (8’0”); Ricky Rowlee, sixth pole vault (8’0”); Evan Escajeda, seventh pole vault (8’0”); and Hunter Elzey, eighth shot put (34’3”).

While the junior high season came to an end, some of the ninth-grade athletes were promoted to the varsity team which was to compete in the 4A-1 High School District Meet Tuesday, April 27.