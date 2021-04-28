Election question explained

According to Kevin Faught, senior vice president of public finance:

“Based on the discussions we had earlier this week at the Pea Ridge City Council, the voters will be asked to approve a new 1% local sales and use tax within the City of Pea Ridge at a special election. The election will be called for Aug. 10, 2021. There will be two ballot questions that the voters will be asked to approve.

“1. To authorize the adoption of a new 1% sales and use tax. While the bonds are outstanding, the sales tax collections not needed for bond debt service will be split among three city departments:

• 45% will go to the Police Department,

• 45% will go to the Fire Department, with the remaining

• 10% to fund the Street Department.

“After the bonds are paid off, the new tax will be split evenly between the Police, Fire and Street departments with each department getting one third (1/3) of the tax.

“2. To authorize the issuance of up to $5.8 million in bonds for street projects including any curb and gutter and drainage improvements, utility adjustments and related sidewalks.

“Please note that an election ordinance has not been passed yet by the City Council so what I’ve described above could change.”