Court Report

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, April 13
Stevan Ablen Aquino, 18, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Shaun L. Beisley, 30, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kirsten Rose Blau, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Steven Michael Bowman, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Cole Martin Brown, 18, expired tags, bond forfeit; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Ronnie Joe Byford, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Jeffrey Norman Calley, 53, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plates, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Michelle M. Cook, 52, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, guilty
Cynthia Renee Cutberth, 50, no insurance proof present, guilty
Donald W. Denney, 32, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Lisa A. Dingman, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Anna Bell Marie Dixon, 18, domestic battery, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Lacey J. Dootson, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Alexander Christian Echols, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Ashley Allison Filbeck, 33, no or expired drivers license, guilty
Dana Jean Flores, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Cali L. Hambrick, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Zachary Hembry, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed
Sheldon Herring, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Daniel R. Hutchek, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Morgan Elizabeth Knight, 28, possession of a controlled substance, guilty
Desmond Ray Lackey, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Cheyenne Gabrielle Lynch, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Rocio Hernandez Maqueda, 31, speeding, bond forfeit
Malissa J. Maxwell, 40, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Cole D. McCoy, 18, illegal passing on left, bond forfeit
James J. McDaniel, 36, driving left of center, bond forfeit; failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit
Kenneth James McDowell, 18, failure to yield on left turn, bond forfeit
Crystal Raye McKerlie, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
April R. McMullan, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Boyd Bruce McNeil, 58, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Lidia Diane Mendez, 20, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Gavin L. Meredith, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kelsie B. Merritt, 22, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Allen Ray Meyer, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Miguel A. Murillo, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty
Lawrence David Napier, 40, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Marjorie L. Obryant, 60, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Katelin Marie Passmore, 22, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty
Luis Angel Perez, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Stephen Austin Phillips, 25, failure to register or transfer, guilty
Rebecca Dianne Pierce, 22, failure to register or transfer, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Joshua D. Polk, 23, driving on restricted drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Amy S. Purser, 47, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Bailee Jordan Randolph, 20, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Johnny Landon Reed, 19, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Kevin Alan Reyes, 20, no or expired drivers license, guilty; speeding, guilty
Bethanie Erin Rhodes, 26, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Scott Rosas, 41, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Tessa M. Salazar, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Michael B. Sams, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Brandon Warren Schleiff, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
James Chance Simpson, 41, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, bond forfeit; no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Sandra L. Simpson, 50, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, bond forfeit
Celia Arriana Soto, 19, no or expired drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jacob S. Tanner, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty
Hunter L. Terry, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Jacob I. Torres, 22, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Jamie L. Turner, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jimmy L. Turner, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jordan L. Vierra, 29, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty