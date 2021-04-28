Court Report

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, April 13

Stevan Ablen Aquino, 18, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Shaun L. Beisley, 30, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kirsten Rose Blau, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Steven Michael Bowman, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Cole Martin Brown, 18, expired tags, bond forfeit; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Ronnie Joe Byford, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Jeffrey Norman Calley, 53, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plates, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Michelle M. Cook, 52, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, guilty

Cynthia Renee Cutberth, 50, no insurance proof present, guilty

Donald W. Denney, 32, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Lisa A. Dingman, 39, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Anna Bell Marie Dixon, 18, domestic battery, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Lacey J. Dootson, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Alexander Christian Echols, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Ashley Allison Filbeck, 33, no or expired drivers license, guilty

Dana Jean Flores, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Cali L. Hambrick, 22, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Zachary Hembry, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed

Sheldon Herring, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Daniel R. Hutchek, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Morgan Elizabeth Knight, 28, possession of a controlled substance, guilty

Desmond Ray Lackey, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Cheyenne Gabrielle Lynch, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Rocio Hernandez Maqueda, 31, speeding, bond forfeit

Malissa J. Maxwell, 40, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Cole D. McCoy, 18, illegal passing on left, bond forfeit

James J. McDaniel, 36, driving left of center, bond forfeit; failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, bond forfeit

Kenneth James McDowell, 18, failure to yield on left turn, bond forfeit

Crystal Raye McKerlie, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

April R. McMullan, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Boyd Bruce McNeil, 58, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Lidia Diane Mendez, 20, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Gavin L. Meredith, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kelsie B. Merritt, 22, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Allen Ray Meyer, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Miguel A. Murillo, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Lawrence David Napier, 40, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Marjorie L. Obryant, 60, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Katelin Marie Passmore, 22, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty

Luis Angel Perez, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Stephen Austin Phillips, 25, failure to register or transfer, guilty

Rebecca Dianne Pierce, 22, failure to register or transfer, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Joshua D. Polk, 23, driving on restricted drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Amy S. Purser, 47, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Bailee Jordan Randolph, 20, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Johnny Landon Reed, 19, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Kevin Alan Reyes, 20, no or expired drivers license, guilty; speeding, guilty

Bethanie Erin Rhodes, 26, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Scott Rosas, 41, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Tessa M. Salazar, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Michael B. Sams, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Brandon Warren Schleiff, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

James Chance Simpson, 41, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, bond forfeit; no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Sandra L. Simpson, 50, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, bond forfeit

Celia Arriana Soto, 19, no or expired drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jacob S. Tanner, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty

Hunter L. Terry, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Jacob I. Torres, 22, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Jamie L. Turner, 32, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jimmy L. Turner, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jordan L. Vierra, 29, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty