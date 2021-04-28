Council plans for future

In the regular monthly City Council meeting Tuesday, April 20, city officials approved two resolutions addressing the future as they approved resolutions adopting the city's Master Street Plan and Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree thanked members of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission including Tim Conklin and his staff, Jeff Hawkins, Stephanie Shaw and Celia Scott-Silkwood; Nathan See; Alex Wright, Cody Keene, Ginger Larsen, Greg Pickens, John Dye, Dr. Karen Sherman, Ken Hayes, Merrill White, Lynn Hahn, Tony Townsend, Nadine Telgemeier and Michael Wilhelm, who chaired the committee.

"This was about eight or 10 weeks of meeting," Crabtree said, thanking the committee members for their time.

Council members also approved a resolution authorization of water and sewer bonds to save more than $300,000.

"In talking with Kevin Faught and looking over financing, we found a bond that can be refunded in the Water Department," Crabtree said.

"I just appreciate all the time and attention that went into it. I know that Nathan ... helped," Keene said. "I appreciate all the guys that came together for this."

Crabtree said using Zoom greatly improved the ability of the group to meet for discussions.

In other business, council members aapproved an ordinance annexing property on West Pickens Road.