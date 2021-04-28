Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Blackhawk sports roundup

by Staff Report | April 28, 2021 at 2:03 p.m.
Blackhawk fielders rush to catch a fly ball batted by a Farmington Cardinal ball player Monday, April 19, 2021.

Lady Blackhawk Softball

Monday, April 19

Farmington 10 @ Pea Ridge 1

Blakelee Winn^2 hits, 1 run

Alevia Reyna^1 hit, 1 RBI

Nalea Holliday^2 hits

Emily Beck^1 hit

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing no walks, striking out two, allowing 11 hits.

^

Thursday, April 22

Berryville 3 @ Pea Ridge 8

Blakelee Winn^2 hits, 4 runs

Alevia Reyna^2 runs, 2 RBI

Aidan Dayberry^1 hit, 1 run, 2 RBI

Callie Cooper^2 hits, 1 run, 2 RBI

Nalea Holliday^2 hits, 1 RBI

Emily Beck^1 hit, 1 RBI

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing three runs on two hits, striking out 11.

^

Friday, April 23

Alma 3 @ Pea Ridge 4

Blakelee Winn^1 hit, 2 RBI

Alevia Reyna^1 hit

Nalea Holliday^1 hit, 2 runs scored

Emily Beck^2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Ravin Cawthon^1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Aidan Dayberry pitched nine innings allowing three walks, six hits, striking out 12.

^

Blackhawk Baseball

Monday, April 19

Farmington 13 Pea Ridge 3

L. Stewart^2/4

H. McGarrah^2/4, Run, RBI

Play of the Game

Hagen McGarrah got Farmington’s Brown to ground into a double play turned by Logan Stewart and Matt Dixon to get out of a second- inning jam

^

Thursday, April 22

Berryville 0 Pea Ridge 5

David Andrus^Complete Game Shutout, 9 Ks, 2 BBs, HP, 3 Hits

Ryan Law^2/3, Triple, Run, 3 RBI’s

Nathaniel Bennet^1/3, Run

Johnny Lyons^1/2, Run, RBI

Logan Stewart^1/3, DBL

Play of the Game: Ryan Law hit a bases-loaded clearing triple to put the Blackhawks up 4-0 in the second inning.

^

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas, LSU set to collide in SEC series
by Bob Holt
Parkers Chapel to take on Hampton in tourney
by Jason Avery
Richard throws no-hitter to lead Junction City to regional
by News-Times Staff
Lester, Barcroft to lead SouthArk baseball, softball
by Heath Waldrop
Water bill may open spigot for Biden infrastructure plan
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT