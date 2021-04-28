Blackhawk sports roundup

Lady Blackhawk Softball
Monday, April 19
Farmington 10 @ Pea Ridge 1
Blakelee Winn^2 hits, 1 run
Alevia Reyna^1 hit, 1 RBI
Nalea Holliday^2 hits
Emily Beck^1 hit
Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing no walks, striking out two, allowing 11 hits.
Thursday, April 22
Berryville 3 @ Pea Ridge 8
Blakelee Winn^2 hits, 4 runs
Alevia Reyna^2 runs, 2 RBI
Aidan Dayberry^1 hit, 1 run, 2 RBI
Callie Cooper^2 hits, 1 run, 2 RBI
Nalea Holliday^2 hits, 1 RBI
Emily Beck^1 hit, 1 RBI
Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing three runs on two hits, striking out 11.
Friday, April 23
Alma 3 @ Pea Ridge 4
Blakelee Winn^1 hit, 2 RBI
Alevia Reyna^1 hit
Nalea Holliday^1 hit, 2 runs scored
Emily Beck^2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Ravin Cawthon^1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI
Aidan Dayberry pitched nine innings allowing three walks, six hits, striking out 12.
Blackhawk Baseball
Monday, April 19
Farmington 13 Pea Ridge 3
L. Stewart^2/4
H. McGarrah^2/4, Run, RBI
Play of the Game
Hagen McGarrah got Farmington’s Brown to ground into a double play turned by Logan Stewart and Matt Dixon to get out of a second- inning jam
Thursday, April 22
Berryville 0 Pea Ridge 5
David Andrus^Complete Game Shutout, 9 Ks, 2 BBs, HP, 3 Hits
Ryan Law^2/3, Triple, Run, 3 RBI’s
Nathaniel Bennet^1/3, Run
Johnny Lyons^1/2, Run, RBI
Logan Stewart^1/3, DBL
Play of the Game: Ryan Law hit a bases-loaded clearing triple to put the Blackhawks up 4-0 in the second inning.
