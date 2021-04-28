Blackhawk sports roundup

Lady Blackhawk Softball

Monday, April 19

Farmington 10 @ Pea Ridge 1

Blakelee Winn^2 hits, 1 run

Alevia Reyna^1 hit, 1 RBI

Nalea Holliday^2 hits

Emily Beck^1 hit

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing no walks, striking out two, allowing 11 hits.

Thursday, April 22

Berryville 3 @ Pea Ridge 8

Blakelee Winn^2 hits, 4 runs

Alevia Reyna^2 runs, 2 RBI

Aidan Dayberry^1 hit, 1 run, 2 RBI

Callie Cooper^2 hits, 1 run, 2 RBI

Nalea Holliday^2 hits, 1 RBI

Emily Beck^1 hit, 1 RBI

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing three runs on two hits, striking out 11.

Friday, April 23

Alma 3 @ Pea Ridge 4

Blakelee Winn^1 hit, 2 RBI

Alevia Reyna^1 hit

Nalea Holliday^1 hit, 2 runs scored

Emily Beck^2 hits, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Ravin Cawthon^1 hit, 1 run scored, 1 RBI

Aidan Dayberry pitched nine innings allowing three walks, six hits, striking out 12.

Blackhawk Baseball

Monday, April 19

Farmington 13 Pea Ridge 3

L. Stewart^2/4

H. McGarrah^2/4, Run, RBI

Play of the Game

Hagen McGarrah got Farmington’s Brown to ground into a double play turned by Logan Stewart and Matt Dixon to get out of a second- inning jam

Thursday, April 22

Berryville 0 Pea Ridge 5

David Andrus^Complete Game Shutout, 9 Ks, 2 BBs, HP, 3 Hits

Ryan Law^2/3, Triple, Run, 3 RBI’s

Nathaniel Bennet^1/3, Run

Johnny Lyons^1/2, Run, RBI

Logan Stewart^1/3, DBL

Play of the Game: Ryan Law hit a bases-loaded clearing triple to put the Blackhawks up 4-0 in the second inning.

