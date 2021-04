Monday, April 19

1:24 p.m. Jacob Miller, 37, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation; failure to appear

Friday, April 23

7:31 p.m. Kenneth Eckendorf, 69, Garfield, by BCSO, terroristic threatening, domestic battery

Saturday, April 24

9:05 p.m. Geren Baker, 53, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court