Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 16

Thursday, April 22, 1971

The Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce, at its last meeting, designated the period from April 25 to May 1 as Clean-Up and Paint-up week in the community and sponsored the beautification project of the 4-H Club which will pick up litter along the city streets.

The official notification last week that the Pea Ridge Elementary School has attained an "A" rating, the highest class rating given elementary schools is outstanding news for this community and its students.

At Friday night's Pea Ridge High School Athletic banquet, four athletes were honored for their individual performances during the 1970-1971 season. They were Billy Robbins and Johnny Goines, track, David Patterson, basketball, and Billy Buttry, football and all around athlete.

The Bank of Pea Ridge is within a couple of weeks of its 60th anniversary date.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 16

Wednesday, April 22, 1981

Settlement of differences between the city of Pea Ridge and Mr. and Mrs. Harold Beard this past week completed the acquisition of rights-of-way for the city's new sewer system to tie into the new sewerage treatment plant.

A second wheel chair has been obtained by the Wood Hall Post 8109, Pea Ridge, to be used with other invalid aids by residents of the Pea Ridge area in need of such equipment.

A crew moved soil from the Negel Hall farm to the practice football field being built by volunteer labor and supplies. Soil was given from Vernon Prophet. The backhoe and dump truck were provided by the city. Volunteers included Jerry Ricketts, Fred Sutton, Jesse Arnold, PRHS coach Jim Roe, Lee Otis Hall, Ray Hoback, Charles Hardy, Roe Roe and Junior Webb.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 16

Thursday, April 18, 1991

Federal Savings Bank of Rogers has accepted a $50,000 offer from the city of Pea Ridge for nearly three acres of land just southwest of Arkansas Highways 94 south and 72 west. Mayor Mary Rogers said a water tower was the most pressing need to be constructed on the site.

Butch Smith, principal of Pea Ridge High School, said he believes a graduation requirement of 24 credit units will better prepare graduates for college or the work place.

The Pea Ridge Lions Club elected new officers including Marvin Higginbottom as president, Paul Klinger as vice president, Larry Widdifield, second vice president, Johnnie Watson, third vice president, Patti Wagner, secretary, Charles Hazelton, lion tamer and Steve Everett, tail twister.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 16

Wednesday, April 18, 2001

Last Thursday night, the Pea Ridge School Board rehired all teachers recommended by principals for renewal, approved next year's calendar and asked for volunteers to build a grass track in a meeting notable for its brevity. The board rehired 82 certified faculty members and accepted two resignations.

The annual City of Pea Ridge Spring Clean Up will be held April 26 and 27, according to Street Department superintendent David Guyll.

The 2001 youth track season started at the Pea Ridge City Park with elementary teacher John McGee directing the athletes.

The Pea Ridge Golf team, coached by Larry Walker, has a young but promising team this year. Team members include T.J. Rogers, Adam Walker, Scott Spivey, Marcus Nelson, Chris Ingram and Josh Ivy.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 16

Wednesday, April 20, 2011

Citing his desire to maintain personal freedoms, councilman Jack Kelly continued to push for an election to settle the question of whether to allow fireworks in the city.

Walking through the lonelier portions of the trail along the Trail of Tears, Ron Cooper feels he's not alone. Out of the sides of his eyes, jut beyond his peripheral vision, Ron sees the Cherokee ... keeping him company, giving him strength.

Thoroughly spraying all over with insect repellent, Edyth Lammey prepared herself for the hunt. Lammey's been hunting this springtime quarry, armed with only a bag, for more than 70 years. Just because what she hunts doesn't move, because it doesn't have feet, doesn't mean the chase is easy. Just like big game, hunting morel mushrooms takes knowledge, experience and luck.