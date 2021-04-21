Sign in
Public officials

April 21, 2021 at 9:53 a.m.

Benton County Officials Executive Departments

• Judge Barry J. Moehring (R), Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1000; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Assessor Roderick Grieve, Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1033; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Treasurer Deanna Ratcliffe (R), Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1018; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Collector Gloria Peterson (R), Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1040; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Circuit Clerk and Recorder Brenda DeShields (R), Benton County Courthouse, 102 N.E. A St., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1015, recorder's office 479-271-1017; [email protected]; Filing documents: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• County Clerk Betsy Harrell, Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1013; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Sheriff Shawn Holloway, Benton County Sheriff, 1300 SW 14th St., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1008; [email protected]; Hours: Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

• Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith, Circuit Courts Buildings, 102 N.E. A St., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-271-1030; [email protected]; Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• County Coroner Daniel Oxford, Administration Bldg., 215 E. Central Ave., Bentonville, AR 72712; telephone 479-621-0223; [email protected]

Benton County Quorum Court --Justices of the Peace

• Mike McKenzie, District 1; 10059 W. High Meadows, Rogers, AR 72758; 479-531-6848; [email protected]

• Joshua Bryant, District 2; 2134 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Rogers, AR 72758; 479-430-3570; [email protected]

• Debra Hobbs, District 3; 3901 W. Arnold Ave., Rogers, AR 72758; 479-636-3982; [email protected]

• Tom Allen, District 4; 9703 Soaring Hawk Dr., Bentonville AR 72712; 479-903-6331; [email protected]

• Carrie Perrien Smith, District 5; 1200 N. Mallard Lane, Rogers, AR 72756; 479-903-0208; [email protected]

• William "Pat" Adams, District 6; 86 W. Yocum Road, Rogers, AR 72756; 479-903-6291; [email protected]

• Jerry Snow, District 7; 29 Brecknock Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72714; 479-9033349; [email protected]

• Shirley Sandlin, District 8; 1002 Lockheed St., Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-366-4145; [email protected]

• Susan R. Anglin, District 9; 5985 SW Anglin Rd. Bentonville, AR 72712; 479-795-2147 (home), 479-640-0312 (cell); [email protected]

• Michelle Chiocco, District 10; 51 Purfleet Drive, Bella Vista AR 72715; 479-295-1722; [email protected]

• Dustin Todd, District 11; 16907 W. Highway 102, Decatur, AR 72722; 479-721-2321; [email protected]

• James Furgason, District 12; PO Box 1268, Gentry, AR 72734; 479-531-0302; [email protected]

• Kurt S. Moore, District 13; 16342 Sheffield Rd., Siloam Springs, AR 72761, 479-248-7499; [email protected]

