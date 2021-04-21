Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, April 26
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken pot pie, garden salad, celery sticks w/ranch, diced pears/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or Hot Pocket
Tuesday, April 27
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Nachos w/ ground beef, lettuce/tomato, cheese, pinto beans, salsa, mixed fruit/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken & cheese Crispitos
Wednesday, April 28
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, whole-grain roll, Mandarin oranges/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken drumsticks
Thursday, April 29
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, pasta salad, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks w/ranch, Craisins/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or spicy chicken chunks
Friday, April 30
Breakfast: Super donut, cheese stick, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Sub sandwich, lettuce/tomato/pickle, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75