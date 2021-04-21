Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept.

by Annette Beard | April 21, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, April 5

10:15 a.m. As a result of an investigation into a report of person sleeping in a vehicle parked in front of White Oak Station since midnight, police arrested Harrison L. White, 29, Pea Ridge, in connection with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, April 6

11 a.m. A resident of McRae Lane reported financial identity fraud.

Wednesday, April 7

10:59 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Slack Street for a physical disturbance. No arrests were made.

5:56 p.m. While conducting extra patrols under Distracted Driving Mobilization, police observed a driver not wearing his seat belt. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jerry Wayne Corshia, 40, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle and no seat belt.

Thursday, April 8

10:18 a.m. A resident of North Davis Street in reference to a fraud call involving a check sent for more than the amount requested in connection with the sale of an item and then cash requested.

10:05 p.m. A resident of Chitwood Street reported a missing juvenile. The juvenile returned before police arrived. During the investigation, police found drug paraphernalia. The juvenile intake officer provided a court date for the 15-year-old youth.

Saturday, April 10

6:42 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Keenan Aaron Rice, 28, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no liability insurance and driving left of center. He was cited out on a warrant from Rogers by Rogers Police.

Sunday, April 11

9:15 a.m. A resident of Wade Lane reported four young juveniles missing. While police were speaking to the complainant, a resident on East Harris Street reported four "kids' taking mail from her mailbox and then running off. The children were found on Nemitt Circle and returned to their parents.

