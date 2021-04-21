Dorris Ann Mounce Brewer Ozkan

Dorris Ann Mounce Brewer Ozkan, 86, died Thursday, April 15, 2021. She was born Sept. 8, 1934, in Shreveport, La., to Charlie E. and Dorris Givens Mounce.

She graduated from Byrd High School, Shreveport, then attended Baylor University, before transferring to Centenary College, Shreveport, where she earned her bachelor's degree in education. She earned her master's degree from Louisiana Tech University.

She was an elementary school teacher for many years in Shreveport, Bossier City, and Minden, La., before moving to northwest Arkansas in 1989, where she taught in Pea Ridge. She taught many subjects in elementary school including Spanish and later special education. She was a dedicated teacher, even teaching students who had been deemed unteachable, to read. After retiring, she taught English as a second language to adults.

She earned her real estate license and, along with her husband, W.L. Brewer Jr., owned and operated VR Business Brokers, a business brokerage in Shreveport, La.

She was a part of the Stephens Ministry in northwest Arkansas.

She traveled the world, visiting Cuba before it was closed, Mexico, Europe, Israel, Turkey, China and walked along the Great Wall of China.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, William Lewis Brewer Jr. and Selcan Ozkan; son, William Lewis Brewer III; and a grandson, Andrew Lewis Brewer.

Survivors include her children, Dorris Annette Beard of Pea Ridge, Michael G. Brewer of northwest Arkansas, Charlie Brewer (and Belinda) of Pea Ridge, and David Brewer (and JoEllen) of Georgia; two sisters, Kay Poolman (and John) of Lenexa, Kan., and Marcia Mounce of Shreveport, La.; 18 grandchildren, Kristi Brockman of Bonaire, Ga., Kelli Buchanan (and Mike) of Hoover, Ala., Kevin Brewer (and Franceska) of Virginia Beach, Va., Jason Brewer (and Lodie) of Madison, Miss., Sara Basinger (and Scott) of Clever, Mo., Rachel Thurman (and Landon), Rebekah King (and Brian), all of Pea Ridge, Ark., Hannah Beard, of Blue Springs, Mo., Mary Linker (and Cody) of Hindsville, Deborah Bowen (and J.T.) of Pea Ridge, Daniel Beard of Fayetteville, Joseph Beard (and Kecia) and Samuel Beard, all of Pea Ridge, Clark Brewer of Paris, Texas, Brandon Havens of Rogers, Breanna LeJeune of Pea Ridge, Autumn Brewer of Rogers and Nicole Brewer of Pea Ridge; 31 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge, with pastor Patrick Meadors officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children's Advocacy Center of 2113 Little Flock Dr., Rogers, AR 72756 or charity of choice.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge, Ark.