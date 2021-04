Blackhawk sports roundup

Lady Blackhawk Softball

Monday, April 11

Gravette 8 @ Pea Ridge 10

Blakelee Winn2 hits, 2 runs, 1 RBI

Aidan Dayberry2 hits, 2 runs, 1 RBI

Callie Cooper2 hits, 1 run, 3 RBI

Dallice White2 hits, 1 run scored

Nalea Holliday1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI

Ravin Cawthon1 hit, 1 run, 2 RBI

Emily Beck1 hit, 1 run

Ashley Earley1 run

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing two walks, two strikeouts, on 14 hits.

Tuesday, April 12

Pea Ridge 8 @ Clarksville 3

Blakelee Winn1 hit, 1 run

Alevia Reyna2 hits, 2 runs

Aidan Dayberry2 hits, 2 runs, 1 RBI

Callie Cooper2 hits, 2 RBI

Nalea Holliday2 hits, 2 RBI

Lillian Murray2 runs

Baylie Slone1 run

Rebekah Konkler1 hit, 1 RBI

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game, seven innings allowing three runs, no walks, eight hits, striking out six.

Blackhawk Baseball

Monday, April 11

Pea Ridge 7/Gravette 1

Logan Stewart2/5, 2 DBLs, Run,

3 RBIs, Stolen Base

J.T Roses1/1, DBL, Run, 3 BB

Matt Dixon1/2, Run, RBI, Stolen Base

David AndrusWinning Pitcher,

5.1 innings, four hits, one ER, eight Ks.

Play of the game: 6th inning bases clearing double by Logan Stewart.