Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

April 6

The Turn At Big Sugar

1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Missing date marking on beef briskets and sausages in refrigerators. Water bottle designated for drinking was being used to store sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator missing thermometer.

April 8

Victoria Mexican Restaurant

155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Beans (50 degrees) and rice (45 degrees) cooling overnight. Did not reach critical control temperatures in time for proper cooling. Salsa in walk-in cooler dated 3/6. Manager stated that this was incorrectly dated. Employee prepping food did not have proper hair restraint.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 8 -- Dollar Tree, 198 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Los Nichis Mexican Tacos, 16065 Russell Yeates Road, Pea Ridge

April 9 -- The Chef's Garage, 200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge