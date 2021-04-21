Benton County Jail

Tuesday, April 13

4:10 p.m. Tyler Wever, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear

11:45 p.m. Vicky Noeltener, 56, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battery

Wednesday, April 14

1:47 a.m. Sherri Singleton, 50, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance, improper use of registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, no tail lamps, insurance required

1:23 p.m. Brandi Snook, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two failure to appear

Thursday, April 15

11:38 a.m. Ryan Jackson, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, contempt of court

Friday, April 16

1:04 p.m. Daniel Eversole, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear from Benton County

Saturday, April 17

8:45 p.m. Jeremy Baker, 28, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; insurance required; driving with suspended/revoked license; violation of omnibus DWI Act