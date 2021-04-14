Events

Wilson Springs Nature Preserve

Join Shiloh Museum staff and volunteers for a pre-recorded exploration of Fayetteville's Wilson Springs Preserve at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, on the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Located in west Fayetteville at the headwaters of Clabber Creek, Wilson Springs Preserve is owned by the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust. The 121-acre preserve is the largest wetland remnant in Fayetteville and one of the last tallgrass prairies in the region.

To view the program, visit the museum's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ShilohMuseum/ or YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/ShilohMuseumofOzarkHistory

The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday Series for families. For information, call the Shiloh Museum at 479-750-8165 or email [email protected]

Buffalo River Cemeteries

Abby Burnett, author of "Gone to the Grave: Burial Customs of the Arkansas Ozarks, 1850-1950," will present "Cemeteries near the Buffalo River," in a Zoom program hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at noon Wednesday, April 21.

Space for the program is limited; registration is required. To register or for information, visit the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's events page at http://www.shilohmuseum.org/ or call 750-8165.

Virtual History Camp for Kids

Registration is underway for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's virtual online summer camps for children. The theme is "Art in the Trades," with a focus on artistic expression in occupations such as weaving, sewing, pottery, sculpting, woodworking, architecture, writing, painting, and photography. The life and work of historic Ozark tradespeople as well as members of modern-day Latinx and Marshallese communities will be explored.

Camp 1, for ages 7 to 10, takes place June 21-25 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Camp 2, for ages 11 to 14 is July 19-23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The camps are free of charge, but in order to receive a box of craft supplies, campers must be preregistered by June 4 for Camp 1 and by July 2 for Camp 2.

For more information or to register, visit the "History Camp" page on the Shiloh Museum's website at shilohmuseum.org, call the museum at 479-750-8165, or email museum education manager Judy Costello at [email protected]

Plowing the Ozarks

Join Washington County farmers Jared and Lindi Phillips and their team of Belgian draft horses during a pre-recorded demonstration of old-time methods of plowing the land at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15, on the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Phillips family owns and operates a farm in west Washington County, where they raise heritage breeds of sheep, hogs, chickens, and organic hay.

Jared Phillips is assistant professor of international studies at the University of Arkansas, where he focuses on peace, food security, human rights, and rural development. Lindi Phillips works the farm while raising their children.

To view the program, visit the museum's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ShilohMuseum/ or YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/ShilohMuseumofOzarkHistory.

The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday Series for families. For information, call the Shiloh Museum at 479-750-8165 or email [email protected]

Ozark Folk Medicine

Brandon Weston, author of Ozark Folk Magic: Plants, Prayers, and Healing, will discuss his work as a folklorist, herbalist, healer, and writer in a Zoom program hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at noon Wednesday, May 19.

Space for the Zoom program is limited; registration is required. To register or for information, visit the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's events page at http://www.shilohmuseum.org/ or call 750-8165.