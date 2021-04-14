Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 15

Thursday, April 15, 1971

Pea Ridge population was 1,088! New populations signs were installed at all four entrances to the city of Pea Ridge recently. The regular census in 1960 showed the population of Pea Ridge to be 380. A special census in 1967 showed 906, so Pea Ridge has almost tripled in population since the 1960 census.

In recognition of "Be Kind to Animals Week," May 2-8, the Benton county Humane Society will sponsor the fifth annual pet parade in the livestock pavilion of the Benton County Fairgrounds, Bentonville, on Sunday, May 2.

The Pea Ridge 4-H club will have their annual flower sale Saturday, April 17.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 15

Wednesday, April 15, 1981

Sharpening the chain saw so he can better remove dead shrubbery at the Elementary School, school trustee Kent Webb was joined by Charlotte Foster and Pat Patterson to help with rakes.

Pea Ridge City Council heard progress reports on the city's sewer and cable TV projects Thursday night and defeated a proposed ordinance having to do with "hazardous" driving of vehicles within the city limits.

A burglar alarm sounded at the Bank of Pea Ridge three times Sunday night. Nothing was discovered missing according to president Rick Buck and police.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 15

Thursday, April 11, 1991

Construction has begun on a $100,000 expansion to Oak Ridge Retirement Lodge, owner Larry Goins announced.

The Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce honored servicemen with words and song. The Fred McKinney Leadership Award was presented to the Pea Ridge Lions Club. Beta Alpha Sorority received the Eva Patterson Pioneer Award.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 15

Wednesday, April 11, 2001

Improvements to Garfield's U.S. Highway 62 West water lines should begin in three to four weeks. The Garfield City Council approved notice of award to Franklin Construction of Van Buren.

The report card for Pea Ridge School District for the 1999-2000 is posted on the Internet. All numbers show improvement from last year's scores, dramatically at the elementary level.

Audrey Gibson lead the parade of children during the Palm Sunday services at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church Sunday.

The Beta Alpha Easter egg hunt was held on the grounds at Oak Ridge Lodge Saturday.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 15

Wednesday, April 13, 2011

Checking out at the Dollar General Wednesday afternoon, Mia King was hurrying to finish her transaction to get home to greet her children when they arrived home from school ... when a car came through the front door of the store.

Planning Commission members rejected Daniel Fletcher's variance request to keep livestock on 2.68 acres on West Pickens Street, even though previous commissioners approved the variance a couple of years ago.

A person may not simultaneously hold the elected positions of City Council member and justice of the peace, according to an opinion recently released by the Arkansas Attorney General's office. The opinion, dated April 5, was requested by state Rep. Donna Hutchinson in reference to Dale King being elected to -- and taking the oath of office for -- both Garfield City Council and Benton County justice of the peace.