Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, April 19
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, sweet potato fries, green beans, blueberry bread, fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, April 20
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, garden salad, seasoned corn, salsa, pineapple tidbits/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or nachos w/ ground beef
Wednesday, April 21
Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, black-eyed peas, biscuit, diced peaches/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or pork cutlets
Thursday, April 22
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, Cole slaw, frozen juice cup/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or corn dogs
Friday, April 23
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots w/ranch, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or peanut butter & jelly sandwich
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75