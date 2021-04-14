Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Sunday, March 14

8:47 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on West Patton Street in reference to a verbal disturbance. No charges were filed.

Wednesday, March 24

9:38 p.m. A resident of Blair Circle reported a juvenile had run away. The youth was found and returned home. At 10:13 p.m., police were notified the youth had run away again. At 10:50 p.m. police were notified the youth was home. On Thursday, March 25, at 1:08 a.m. police were advised the youth was missing. The youth was entered into ACIC/NCIC for missing juvenile and BOLO. At 8:16 a.m., the youth had returned home.

March 26

7:05 a.m. Police were dispatched to Sonic Drive-in on North Curtis Avenue in reference to a verbal disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jacob McManus, 20, Bella Vista, in connection with a warrant from Pea Ridge.

3 p.m. A resident of South Curtis Avenue reported a verbal disturbance that occurred earlier in the day.

March 27

6:20 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Matthew William Gross, 42, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant from Rogers. He was also cited for speeding.

Monday, March 29

2:36 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Tobacco Shop on South Curtis for a found property call. According to the report, a customer had left his wallet at the business.

2:46 p.m. Police arrested Lindsay Nicole Sizemore, 28, Centerton, at a residence in Pea Ridge in connection with a felony warrant out of Benton County.

Tuesday, March 30

10:26 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Edgar Sanchez, 24, Cave Springs, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving left of center and failure to present proof of insurance.

Friday, April 2

1:37 p.m. Police received a woman's wallet from two men who said they found it in the road by the Neighborhood Market. Police found the owner of the wallet who discovered cash and debit cards missing.

9:33 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Stephen Phillips, 25, Fayetteville, in connection with warrants from Little Flock and Elm Springs.

Saturday, April 3

10:24 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Freddie Medina, 30, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license and warrants from Little Flock, Tontitown and Rogers; and Roxanna Marie Santibanez, 25, Rogers, in connection with warrants from Rogers and Bentonville.

5 p.m. A resident of Slack Street reported a trailer stolen sometime between March 20 and March 28.

Sunday, April 4

3:07 p.m. A resident of Van Dorn Street reported a side window on his truck had been shattered.