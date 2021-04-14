Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

March 2021
Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.
Call^Count^Prev. Month^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^6^7^22
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^1^4^9
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^14^13^50
Alarm^0^2^2
Animal bite^0^1^5
Animal call^22^8^49
Assault/ battery^3^2^5
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^3^4^9
Breaking or entering^3^0^6
Burglary^11^8^23
Business check^1^0^1
Civil call^6^8^18
Commercial fire alarm^0^2^2
Criminal mischief^6^3^12
Death investigation^0^0^0
Disturbance^9^20^44
Emergency message^1^101^1
Environmental^0^23^0
Extra patrol^159^10^276
Follow up^37^2^95
Fraud/ forgery^4^0^17
Gun shots^1^50^5
Harassment/ harassing communications^0^2^0
Informational^45^0^97
Investigation^1^3^3
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^4^1^9
Missing person adult^0^5^0
Missing person juvenile^2^1^4
Motorist assist^2^0^10
MVC w/entrapment^1^9^2
MVC w/injury^14^0^15
MVC wo/injury^13^2^34
Narcotics investigation^0^2^0
Noise complaint^0^0^5
Other^1^0^5
Overdose^0^11^1
Prowler^1^0^1
Public assist^5^6^22
Pursuit^0^13^0
Rape/sexual assault^0^0^6
Reckless driver^16^1^35
Residential structure fire^0^0^0
Road hazard^0^0^5
Runaway^0^2^0
Sex offender investigation^2^12^2
Stolen vehicle^1^3^4
Suspicious circumstance^12^8^41
Theft^3^142^14
Threats^4^1^25
Traffic stop^292^1^663
Trespassing^3^0^9
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^2^3
Unlock^6^0^6
Warrant service/felony^2^2^4
Warrant service/misdemeanor^64^37^148
Welfare check^9^35^52
Total^792^567^1876
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^15^42
Warnings-^1^5
Warrant arrests-^64^148
City ordinance-^5^9
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^57^114
Warnings-^231^543
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^4^6
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^3^15
Warrant arrests-^2^4
Agency Assists^14^28
New Cases^133^332
Traffic Stops^292^663