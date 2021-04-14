Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report April 14, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

March 2021

Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.

Call^Count^Prev. Month^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^6^7^22

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^1^4^9

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^14^13^50

Alarm^0^2^2

Animal bite^0^1^5

Animal call^22^8^49

Assault/ battery^3^2^5

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^3^4^9

Breaking or entering^3^0^6

Burglary^11^8^23

Business check^1^0^1

Civil call^6^8^18

Commercial fire alarm^0^2^2

Criminal mischief^6^3^12

Death investigation^0^0^0

Disturbance^9^20^44

Emergency message^1^101^1

Environmental^0^23^0

Extra patrol^159^10^276

Follow up^37^2^95

Fraud/ forgery^4^0^17

Gun shots^1^50^5

Harassment/ harassing communications^0^2^0

Informational^45^0^97

Investigation^1^3^3

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^4^1^9

Missing person adult^0^5^0

Missing person juvenile^2^1^4

Motorist assist^2^0^10

MVC w/entrapment^1^9^2

MVC w/injury^14^0^15

MVC wo/injury^13^2^34

Narcotics investigation^0^2^0

Noise complaint^0^0^5

Other^1^0^5

Overdose^0^11^1

Prowler^1^0^1

Public assist^5^6^22

Pursuit^0^13^0

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^6

Reckless driver^16^1^35

Residential structure fire^0^0^0

Road hazard^0^0^5

Runaway^0^2^0

Sex offender investigation^2^12^2

Stolen vehicle^1^3^4

Suspicious circumstance^12^8^41

Theft^3^142^14

Threats^4^1^25

Traffic stop^292^1^663

Trespassing^3^0^9

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^2^3

Unlock^6^0^6

Warrant service/felony^2^2^4

Warrant service/misdemeanor^64^37^148

Welfare check^9^35^52

Total^792^567^1876

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^15^42

Warnings-^1^5

Warrant arrests-^64^148

City ordinance-^5^9

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^57^114

Warnings-^231^543

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^4^6

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^3^15

Warrant arrests-^2^4

Agency Assists^14^28

New Cases^133^332

Traffic Stops^292^663

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT