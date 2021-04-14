New look for Community Library

NWA Democrat-Gazette photographs by Flip Putthoff

Ashdon Wilson, program director at the Pea Ridge Community Library, shows books Wednesday in the remodeled children's library area. Story times are on again at the library by reservation only, with a limit of 20 people, Wilson said. Story times are at 11 a.m. Wednesday and are held outdoors in the library yard. Story time this Wednesday is full, but reservations can be made for the April 21 story time. Visit the library's Facebook page to reserve a spot or call the library at (479) 451-8442. The library, 801 N. Curtis Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks are required.

Books and games await young readers in the remodeled children's library area at Pea Ridge Community Library.

