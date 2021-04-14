Sign in
Letter to the editor

April 14, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

What if?

I was talking to the mayor the other day and I told him that I know that when ever my name is brought up in passing conversation, there are generally not any balloons and lollipops that come to mind. I realize that I do not come across as the nicest fellow on the street. That being said, I was in Joplin the other day and I stopped in at the Flying "J" truck stop to get some gas and a drink.

While I was there I happened to see a man and woman with five children in the store. The children looked to me like they were from 3 to 7 in age. They were over near the candy shelves and the man was talking so to all of those children in such a nice and loving manner. Now then, me being me, the first thing that I thought to my self was, "What a wimp."

But then, I stopped, and I took the time to actually watch them for a few minutes. Then, it kind of crossed my mind that I wondered what I would have turned out like if my dad would have been as kind and loving as that father was with his children.

Boyd B. McNiel

Pea Ridge, Ark

