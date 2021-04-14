Jr. Hawks take double victory in track invitational

While the girls held on to win a thrilling 118-116 victory over runner-up West Fork, the boys won by a comfortable 127-94 over the second-place Shiloh team.

The girls built up a solid 62-27 lead after the field events, the Tigers began chipping away at the lead until they won the 4x400-meter relay to take a temporary 112-108 lead over the Hawks. However, the girls 4x400-meter held on to take third place, with the 6 points earned enough to win a close overall team victory.

Zoeyanne Timmons, a seventh-grader, was the meet's high point winner for the girls with a win in the 100-meter (14.3), a second in the 200-meter (30.0), third in the 100-meter hurdles (19.1), and a fourth in the long jump (13'10"). Marlow Kelley was the other individual champion with a first in the triple jump (31'5").

Girls' teams scores were Pea Ridge 118, West Fork 116, Gravette 113, Gentry 95, Shiloh 87, Farmington 55, Pea Ridge B 28, Prairie Grove 26, Elkins 13 and Decatur 3.

Three boys won individual gold medals with Isaac Cruz taking the 110-meter hurdles (18.9); Troy Ferguson winning the 1,600-meter (5:18); and Trey Bounds capturing the 800-meter (2:30.3). The Hawks' 4x400-meter team also won the gold, running the race in 4:15.7.

Boys' team scores were: Pea Ridge 127, Shiloh 94, Decatur 78, Gravette 77, Elkins 71, Farmington 60, Siloam Springs 58, Gentry 44, Prairie Grove 32, West Fork 17 and Pea Ridge B 4.

Other girl scorers included Haven Perrin, seventh 100-meter (15.2); Rylee Raines, third 400-meter (1:11.3) third long jump (14'1") and fourth 1,600-meter (6:19.4); Zoey Hinojosa, fifth 400-meter (1:15.2); Brenna Walker, sixth 800-meter (2:56.7) and fifth 1,600-meter (6:19.6); Bailey Walker, sixth 1,600-meter (6:42.7); Ava Clark, eighth 300-meter hurdles (58.9) and fifth pole vault (5'6"); Emily Scott, fifth pole vault (5'6"); Brooke White, fifth discus (65'7") and sixth shot put (26'4"); Kylee Tidwell, sixth triple jump (25'6") and seventh high jump (4'2"); Sadie Christensen, third pole vault (6'6"); Madison Sims, eighth discus (55'6"); and Harley Torrey, third shot put (26'9").

Other boy scorers included Landon Green seventh 100-meter (12.73), Conner Nunley, fifth 200-meter (27.4); Zachary Etzkorn, second 400-meter (59.9); Noah Pruitt, fifth 400-meter (61.7); Tian Grant, second 1,600-meter (5:23.2); Mason Wolfenden, fourth 110-meter hurdles (20.1); Barrett Easter, sixth 300-meter hurdles (51.5); Ricky Rowlee, third pole vault (8'6"); Peyton Carney, second shot put (40'8") and fourth discus (99'0"); and Cade Keith, eighth pole vault (7'0").

The junior high season will conclude next week with the 4A-1 District Championships to be held Tuesday, April 20, at Gravette High School.