Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 30

Viva El Taco Mexican Grill

1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit has expired.

April 1

Rainbow House Asian Bistro

143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Ready to eat chicken and egg rolls not date marked.

Noncritical violations: Steel cans being used to hold vegetables and spices. Soy sauce buckets being used to store mixed sauces and vegetables. Bottom of two-door freezer has food debris buildup. No retail food permit posted in customer view.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 30 -- Ridge Nutrition Co., 1026 Slack St., Pea Ridge;

April 1 -- Simple Simons Pizza, 1010 Slack St., Pea Ridge