Cook named Blackhawk head football coach

Brey Cook is the new Pea Ridge Blackhawk head football coach. The recommendation to hire him was approved by the School Board at the Monday night School Board meeting.

He will replace Jeff Williams, who resigned to become the new athletic director at Siloam Springs.

“I’ve really found a home here in Pea Ridge,” Cook said. “We at Pea Ridge truly are a family. No matter what these kids have going on in their lives, they know they have somebody in their corner … somewhere they can have a place to be themselves with people they can trust.

“That’s the foundation of our football,” he said.

Cook was hired at Pea Ridge June 8, 2020, as the offensive line coach for the Blackhawks. He said he loves Pea Ridge and looks forward to building a culture of a family.

Three finalists were chosen for the head football coaching vacancy and were interviewed a second time for the position, according to Tony Travis, school athletic and activities director. In addition to Cook, they were Greenwood offensive coordinator Zach Watson and former Russellville head coach Jeff Weaver.

Travis said more than 25 candidates had expressed interest in the position.

“I’m a young coach,” Cook said, “and I understand that it’s not a decision the School Board will take lightly.

“I cannot wait to meet those expectations — there’s a lot of energy, a lot of juice. The things I’ve been a part of in the game of football have helped me know how to build a culture,” he said.

“We have a very experienced coaching staff — guys who’ve been here a very long time, guys who are head coaches in baseball and track, who have a lot of experience. That’s another big reason I love it here. These guys really do care about these kids, their well being, their growth.”

He said the biggest responsibility of the head football coach is to put players and coaches in positions to be successful, to match staff members with what they’re good at and what needs to be done in the football program.

Cook said his experience in college, in coaching and recruiting for college, helped teach him to be able to communicate.

“One of the biggest things that’s important to me is working with the community. We’re hungry for local business opportunities,” he said.

“This is a tough town, it’s full of people who are resilient — they’re very strong and everyone knows one another. That makes a difference,” Cook said. “When you have a football team that gets behind that and falls in love with the people and see that sense of community first hand.”

Cook earned his bachelor’s degree in communication and is three hours from completing his masters in recreation and sports management.

He teaches virtual English at Pea Ridge.

Among the coaches he credits with teaching him valuable lessons are Bret Bielema, Mike Norvell and Sam Pittman.

After graduating from Har-Ber High School in 2011, Cook played football at the University of Arkansas. A four-year Razorback letterman, he was the 2014 team captain and on the academic honor roll twice.

Cook was a 2009 state champion at Har-Ber High School, 2010 Under Armour and Max Prep high school All American, according to Tony Travis, athletic director for Pea Ridge. Cook was the CA coach at the University of Arkansas 2016-2017 and Memphis University 2018-2019, 2019-2020 OL, run game coordinator and strength coach at Southwest Baptist University.

He signed as a free agent with the Washington Redskins in 2015, but was medically retired during the pre-season.

