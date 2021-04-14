City Council agenda set

The City Council will consider several resolutions and ordinances at the regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, in the council room at City Hall.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn is on the agenda to present "life saving awards."

Other items on the agenda include:

• Ord. 706, Annexation of property on West Pickens Road;

• Res. 462, Master Street Plan;

• Res. 463, Comprehensive Land Use plan;

• Res. 464, Refund water and sewer bonds;

• Ord. 707, 1% Sales tax public safety and capital improvements; and

• Ord. 708, Election ballot.

The meeting is a public meeting and is open to the public.