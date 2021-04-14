church news

Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church

All services will also be on Facebook Live and You Tube. For information visit www.bit.ly/bmumc. The church is located at 14108 U.S. Hwy. 62 between Avoca and Garfield.

Discover Church

Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays; the church is located at 577 Weston St. Campus pastors are Austin and Alexia Gregory; worship pastors are Jimmie Anderson and Aimee Anderson; kids pastor is Rae Moore. Contact information: [email protected] or phone 479-621-9858.

First Baptist Church

Pea Ridge

Church is meeting with restrictions; check out the church website for guidelines. The 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service is streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Children's Ministry BLAST and Student Ministry PRSM meets in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday. See the schedule anytime on the website: prfbc.org/upcoming-online-events.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

Church services are in the sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m. Six-foot social distancing must be observed at all times with designated seating. Face masks are required. Additional face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer are also available.

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church

We continue to meet at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. each Sunday to accommodate those who want to worship and to meet within the guidelines from the Bishop.

It is also uploaded to the church website and can be heard on KURM 100.3FM at 10:30.

The Ridge Church

Pea Ridge

Services are held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Ridge Youth meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For information, email theridgechurchpr.com.

Twelve Corners Baptist Church

Church will meet inside at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays.

•••

