Blackhawks crush competition, win invitational titles

The Pea Ridge varsity track teams blew out the competition and made it a clean sweep for the week, replicating the Junior High double win earlier in the week as they won the Blackhawk Invitational championships last week.

The girls nearly had the meet won during the field event competition, scoring 84 points when the team, Shiloh, the team that finished second, scored but 87 counting all meet results. Shiloh was outscored 87-32 in the field competition, then outscored 133-57 in the running events as Pea Ridge won by a whopping 133 points.

Pea Ridge won with 220, followed by Shiloh 87, Gravette 73, Farmington 70, West Fork 59, Gentry 59, Prairie Grove 52, Elkins 17 and Decatur 5.

The boys also won a lopsided victory, taking the title by 110 points, besting runner-up West Fork by a 199-89 count. The field event discrepancy was even greater, as Pea Ridge led West Fork after the field events 99-12.

Pea Ridge won the boys' division with 199, followed by West Fork 89, Shiloh 84, Prairie Grove 80, Farmington 74, Gravette 66, Gentry 45, Pea Ridge B 22, Elkins 10 and Decatur 8.

Senior Blakelee Winn was the meet's high point athlete as she took five individual championships, winning the 100-meter (12.5), the 100-meter hurdles (15.5), the 300-meter hurdles 47.2), the shot put (32'5"), and the long jump (17'6"). The multiple time all-state performer was in her last home meet as a Blackhawk.

Other girls taking individual titles include Harmony Reynolds, 800-meter (2:38.9) and she was also second in the 3,200-meter (13:16); Liz Vasquez, who was a double winner in both the 1,600-meter (6:00.8) and 3,200-meter (13:02); and Mackenzie Klingman who won the discus (100'8") while also taking fourth in the shot put (30'6").

The Hawks' 4x800-meter relay won easily in a time of 11:26, with the 4x400-meter team taking second, and the 4x200-meter and the 4x100-meter teams grabbing thirds with times of 1:57.6 and 55.02, respectively.

The boys had a pair of double winners in the individual events with Patrick Elliott winning by wide margins in the 100-meter (11.1) and the 200-meter (22.6) while also finishing third in the long jump (18'9"). Tate Christensen won the throwing events, copping the shot put gold (44'6") and the discus (133'3").

Other gold medalists include: Caleb Neil, pole vault (11'6"); Josiah Small, 800-meter (2:09.9) who was also second in the triple jump (42'7") and the long jump (19'7"); the 4x100-meter relay (44.64), 4x200-meter relay (1:40.0), and the 4x800-meter (9:35.7). The 4x400-meter team was second in 3:51.

Other athletes who placed for the girls include: Kamree Dye, third, 100-meter (13.2) and second, 200-meter (28.38); Evelyn Hernandez, sixth, 400-meter (1:11.1); Allie King, eighth, 400-meter (1:14.2) and seventh, pole vault (7'0"); Emma Stewart, fourth, 800-meter (2:48.5); Dallice White, sixth, 800-meter (2:59.6), second, in both the shot put (31'5") and discus (93'3"); Olivia Scates, second, 1,600-meter (6:34.0) and third, 3,200-meter (14:30); Mikayla Humphrey, eighth, 300-meter hurdles (60.4); Maddie Vincent, eighth, triple jump (28'7"); Lauren Wright, second, pole vault (9'6"); and Trinity Alley, sixth, pole vault (7'6").

Other athletes who scored individually for the boys include: Cade Mann, third, 100-meter (11.7), fifth, 110-meter hurdles (18.7), and fifth, 200-meter (24.6); Hunter Singh, fifth, 400-meter (58.6); Layton Powell, fourth, 800-meter (2:19.0) and third, 1,600-meter (5:20.8); Grandon Grant, fifth, 800-meter (2:20.2) and seventh, high jump (5'0"); Owen Reynolds, fifth, 3,200-meter (12:41); Brenden Power, fourth, 110-meter hurdles(17.5), seventh, triple jump (36'5") and eighth. 300-meter hurdles (51.76); Nathan Tucker, sixth, 110-meter hurdles (18.8) and fourth, 300-meter hurdles (47.4); Owen Harris, sixth, 300-meter hurdles (49.3) and seventh, 110-meter hurdles (18.8); Colin Stewart, sixth, 300-meter hurdles (49.9) and eighth, 110-meter hurdles (20.1), Mac Bowen , seventh, high jump (5'0"); Phoenix Edmisson, third, pole vault (11'0") and sixth, triple jump (36'6"); Elijah Wiggins, fifth, pole vault (9'0"); Ian Mullikin, fifth, discus (100'0"); and Mike Ericson, second, shot put (41'1").

The Blackhawks are competing this week in the Gravette Invitational, with the junior athletes competing Tuesday and the high school slated for Thursday.

Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk Liz Vasquez came in first in the girls' division of the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:02.42 Friday, April 9, in the Blackhawk Relays. Team mates Harmony Reynolds and Olivia Scates came in second and third respectively with times of 13:16.06 and 14:30.53.

Blakelee Winn clears a hurdle Friday, April 9, in the Blackhawk Relays in Pea Ridge.

Blackhawk sophomore runner Sebasttien Mullikin races against the Gravette runner during one leg of a relay race Friday, April 9.

Sophomore runner Cade Mann takes off from the starting block held securely by Blackhawk Brandt Bowen.

Blackhawk runner Patrick Elliott

Blackhawk Patrick Elliott cme in first in the 100-meter dash (11.14) and in the 200-meter dash (22.62).

Pea Ridge Blackhawk Patrick Elliott tries to make up time in the final leg of the relay race, coming in second behind Shiloh.

Blackhawk Patrick Elliott crosses the finish line coming in at 22.62 in the 200-meter dash ahead of the second-place Farmington runner at 23.74.

Blackhawk Josiah Small took first in the 800-meter run in the Blackhawk Relays Friday, April 9, with a time of 2:01.90.

Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk Kamree Dye came in third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.25 Friday, April 9, in the Blackhawk Relays.

Lady Blackhawk Liz Vasquez was ahead of the crowd in the ... run Friday, April 9, in the Blackhawk Relays in Pea Ridge.

Pea Ridge boys Caleb Neil, Drake Wolfenden, Phoenix Edmisson and Elijah Wiggins came in first, second, third and fifth respectively in the pole vault Friday, April 9, in the Blackhawk Relays.

Blackhawk junior Joseph Peal stays ahead of a Shiloh runner Friday, April 9.

Blackhawk senior Layton Powell marks his time as he nears the finish line Friday, April 9.

Blackhawk sophomore runner Kyleigh Pruitt ran one leg of a relay race Friday, April 9.

Lady Blackhawk Emma Stewart races down the track during a relay race Friday, April 9.

Kyla Wheeless, Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawk runner

Blackhawk sophomore Owen Harris races down the track after taking the baton from the runner of the first leg of the relay race Friday, April 9, 2021.

Lady Blackhawk Blakelee Winn, left and Kamree Dye, right, came in first and third in the 100-meter dash Friday, April 9.

Senior Lady Blackhawk Blakelee Winn took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.54 Friday, April 9.

Blackhawk junior Nathan Tucker clears a hurdle Friday, April 9.

Pea Ridge pole vaulters Caleb Neil and Drake Wolfenden came in first and second, respectively, clearing 11'6" in the Blackhawk relays Friday, April 9.