Benton County Jail

Monday, March 29

2:56 p.m. Terry Hamilton Foster, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear from Benton County

5:49 p.m. Lindsay Sizemore, 28, Centerton, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear from Benton County

Tuesday, March 30

4:53 a.m. Alexander Lawhon, 27, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, four counts failure to appear from Benton County

6:34 p.m. Justin Foster, 36, Garfield, by BCSO, three failure to appear warrants from Benton County

8:12 p.m. Anjulie Berndt, 35, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, driving under influence drugs

Wednesday, March 31

6:10 p.m. Candace Glaze, 24, Rogers Police, third degree assault on a family member

Thursday, April 1

3:35 a.m. Amanda Whitney, 42, Garfield, by BCSO, violation of no contact order

Monday, April 5

2:48 p.m. Harrison Lee White, 29, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication; hold for Dept. of Community Corrections

Wednesday, April 7

7:47 p.m. Jerry Wayne Corshia, 40, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; violation of omnibus DWI Act; seatbelt violation

11:51 p.m. Wynand Johannes Heyns Jr., 25, Garfield, by BCSO, theft by receiving

Sunday, April 11

4:15 p.m. Cheyanne Celestrial Pitts, 27, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; contempt of court from Benton County; theft by receiving; possession of a controlled substance