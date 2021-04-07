Track Hawks crush the opposition in Berryville

The boys and girls ran off with the team titles in the Berryville Invitational last week with the boys winning by 99 points and with the girls winning by a whopping 141 points.

Pittsburg State signee and senior All-State athlete Blakelee Winn claimed five individual titles in the meet. She won the 100-meters (12.53), the 200-meters (27.22), the 100-meter hurdles (15.58), the long jump (17'10") and the shot put ((31'0"), easily making her the high point scorer in the meet.

The Blackhawks pulled off an unusual feat in the distance events, with three separate girls winning one of the long runs. Emma Stewart won the 800-meters (2:38.4), Liz Vasquez won the 1,600-meters (5:50.4) and Harmony Reynolds won the 3,200-meters (13:06.3). They all teamed up to win the 4x800-meters relay with a 11:38.8 clocking. Pea Ridge won all four relays including the 4x100-meters (56.64), the 4x200-meters (2:01.81) and the 4x400-meters (4:39.4)

The Blackhawks also had champions in Olivia McCracken, high jump (4'8"); McKenzie Klingman, discus (103'8"), and Trinity Alley, pole vault (6'9").

The boys were led by Patrick Elliott's double win the in 100-meters and 200-meters dashes. Elliott won the 100-meters in 10.95 and the 200-meters in 22.78, both times likely state qualifiers. He also anchored the winning 4x100-meters relay team which won in 44.46.

The Hawks won the middle distance races with Josiah Small taking the 400-meters (52.55) and Grandon Grant winning the 800-meters in 2:18.2.

Girls team scores were: Pea Ridge 258, Kingston 119, Harrison 67, Yellville 63, Bergman 28, Omaha 18, Jasper 14, Eureka Springs 12, Alpena 9, and Bentonville Haas Hall 4.

Boys team scores were: Pea Ridge 195, Yellville 96, Ozark 79, Harrison 74, Berryville 53, Green Forest 36, Jasper 35, Bergman 31, Bentonville Haas Hall 28, Kingston 25, Western Grove 11, Omaha 3, Alpena 2, and Harrison Blue 1.