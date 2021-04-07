Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 14

Thursday, April 8, 1971

The Easter season will be observed with various services and music in the Pea Ridge churches this Sunday.

Beginning this week, the Pea Ridge Pickin' editor will be relinquishing the running of the news department of the Pea Ridge Graphic to our very capable assistant, Linda McElmurry while the editor claims a much needed rest in the form of a trip to the Great Northwest.

Pea Ridge firemen were summoned at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a grass fire endangering a home near the Freedom Church in the Garfield area.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 14

Wednesday, April 8, 1981

An investigation of Pea Ridge Police Department by the Federal Bureau of Investigation is under way, a spokesman for the FBI confirmed who refused to say who the complainant was nor what the investigation was about. City marshal Loyd Pifer said an FBI representative had been in Pea Ridge and they were apparently investigating something connected to the arrest of Gerald Etherton recently.

Pea Ridge High School baccalaureate will be held May 10 in the gym and commencement will be held May 15 in the gym, according to principal Carol Ross.

Sen. Kim Hendren addressed the Pea Ridge Country Christian Men's prayer breakfast Saturday. In attendance were L.E. "Deacon" Hardy, the Rev. C.L Martin, Fred McKinney, the Rev. David Baker, Lester Crewes, Charles Miller and Ralph Miller.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 14

Thursday, April 4, 1991

A committee appointed by the Pea Ridge School Board is expected to recommend Monday that two programs be consolidated to make room for additional students and classrooms. The Building Committee, composed of three School Board members and superintendent Marvin Higginbottom, will recommend that the Trades and Industry Class be consolidated with the Agriculture program.

Pea Ridge Lions Club president-elect Marvin Higginbottom showed Susan Didion and Amitty Ricketts equipment to test hearing.

Pea Ridge Lions are already planning for the third annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump, less than six months from now. Club president Dale Wagner said the mule jump will be Oct. 12 and will be held at the Pea Ridge Park.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 14

Wednesday, April 4, 2001

Growth, as it relates to the city's water/sewer system, topped the agenda at the Pea Ridge City Council meeting Tuesday. In response to comments from the city's auditor last month, city utilities manager Robert Button proposed future additions to the city's sewer system.

The Pea Ridge School Board will consider re-election of all certified personnel at its regular meeting Monday in the high school home economics room.

Boy Scout Troop 911 uncovered 190 graver markers Saturday in the Henson-Jennings Cemetery adjacent to the Pratt Cemetery. The cemetery is located north of the old Central School house west of Garfield and south of Highway 62.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 14

Wednesday, April 6, 2011

A routine patrol became anything but routine Friday night. Driving east on Slack Street just west of the four-way stop at 7:38 p.m. police officer Clela Eggebrecht was preparing to back up police Cpl. Mitch Brown on a traffic stop at the intersection of Smith Street and Lee Town Road. As she approached the intersection she saw a gasoline pump rock back and forth and a small white car facing the pump.

A Pea Ridge High School Alumni Association dinner and pie auction will be held as a fundraiser to provide scholarships for graduating seniors.

Two teachers were hired at a special School Board meeting Thursday evening prior to the board members going into executive session with superintendent Mike Van Dyke for 45 minutes. The board took no action when it reconvened.