Prom & graduation scheduled

As state-wide regulations relax regarding prohibitions on group gatherings and wearing of face masks in public, school districts are working on protocols for spring events.

In Pea Ridge, the School Board passed a resolution making the wearing of face masks optional and dates have been set for spring activities which were canceled in 2020.

The junior-senior prom is set for Saturday, May 1, at Pea Ridge High School

Scholarship and Academic Awards night is set for Thursday, May 13.

Baccalaureate, hosted by the Pea Ridge Ministerial Alliance, is set for 6 p.m. Friday, May 14.

PRHS graduation is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, on the Blackhawk football field.