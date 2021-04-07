Pea Ridge Schools menus

Monday, April 12
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Beef macaroni (goulash), steamed broccoli, celery sticks w/ ranch, mixed fruit/fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or Hot Pocket
Tuesday, April 13
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fajita tacos, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, salsa, Mandarin oranges/fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, April 14
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken drumsticks
Thursday, April 15
Breakfast: Mini Cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, carrot sticks w/ranch, strawberry cup, fresh fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or popcorn chicken
Friday, April 16
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75