Pea Ridge Schools menus

Monday, April 12

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Beef macaroni (goulash), steamed broccoli, celery sticks w/ ranch, mixed fruit/fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or Hot Pocket

Tuesday, April 13

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken fajita tacos, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, salsa, Mandarin oranges/fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, April 14

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken drumsticks

Thursday, April 15

Breakfast: Mini Cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, carrot sticks w/ranch, strawberry cup, fresh fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or popcorn chicken

Friday, April 16

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.