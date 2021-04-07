Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept.

Saturday, March 27

12:56 a.m. Medical, fall, 15321 Guthrie Rd., Pea Ridge

6:48 a.m. Fire alarm, Res./Com., 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge

4:49 p.m. Medical, unconscious/fainting, 177 McRae Lane, Pea Ridge

5:33 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, N. Ark. Hwy. 94 / Don McAllister Rd., Pea Ridge

Sunday, March 28

2:53 a.m. Medical, diabetic problems, 845 Ray St., Pea Ridge

3:03 a.m. Fire alarm, Res./Com., 222 Little Flock Dr., Little Flock

11:45 a.m. Medical emergency, unknown problem, 852 Lynn Dr., Pea Ridge

1:39 p.m. Medical, fall, Benton County

11:49 p.m. Verbal disturbance, 108 Alder St., Pea Ridge

Monday, March 29

4:09 a.m. Hospital divert, 2710 S. Rife Medical Lane, Rogers

5:49 a.m. Hospital divert, 2710 S. Rife Medical Lane, Rogers

10:15 p.m. Medical, fall, Lee Town Drive, Pea Ridge

Tuesday, March 30

9:46 a.m. Medical, unknown problem, Humphrey Street, Pea Ridge

10:42 p.m. Vegetation fire, Ryan Road / Ark. Hwy. 72, Pea Ridge

Wednesday, March 31

1:51 a.m. Medical, chest pain, North Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge

12:07 p.m. Extrication/entrapment, South Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge

4:37 p.m. Medical, fall, Choate Place Circle, Pea Ridge

Thursday, April 1

9:24 a.m. Medical emergency, unknown problem, Humphrey Street, Pea Ridge

10:42 a.m. Motor-vehicle collision, fire only response, S. Ark. Hwy 94 / Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge

1:02 p.m. Medical, stroke, East Watie Street, Pea Ridge

1:58 p.m. Vegetation fire threatening structure, West Brush Creek Loop, Little Flock

4:59 p.m. Vegetation Fire, Oak Shadows Drive, Garfield

10:23 p.m. Service call, Harrison Street, Pea Ridge

Friday, April 2

10:39 a.m. Medical, breathing problems, Hayden R0ad, Pea Ridge

3:02 p.m. Fire, mutual aid, Goff Ridge Road, Pineville, Mo.