Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept.

Saturday, March 27
12:56 a.m. Medical, fall, 15321 Guthrie Rd., Pea Ridge
6:48 a.m. Fire alarm, Res./Com., 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge
4:49 p.m. Medical, unconscious/fainting, 177 McRae Lane, Pea Ridge
5:33 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, N. Ark. Hwy. 94 / Don McAllister Rd., Pea Ridge
Sunday, March 28
2:53 a.m. Medical, diabetic problems, 845 Ray St., Pea Ridge
3:03 a.m. Fire alarm, Res./Com., 222 Little Flock Dr., Little Flock
11:45 a.m. Medical emergency, unknown problem, 852 Lynn Dr., Pea Ridge
1:39 p.m. Medical, fall, Benton County
11:49 p.m. Verbal disturbance, 108 Alder St., Pea Ridge
Monday, March 29
4:09 a.m. Hospital divert, 2710 S. Rife Medical Lane, Rogers
5:49 a.m. Hospital divert, 2710 S. Rife Medical Lane, Rogers
10:15 p.m. Medical, fall, Lee Town Drive, Pea Ridge
Tuesday, March 30
9:46 a.m. Medical, unknown problem, Humphrey Street, Pea Ridge
10:42 p.m. Vegetation fire, Ryan Road / Ark. Hwy. 72, Pea Ridge
Wednesday, March 31
1:51 a.m. Medical, chest pain, North Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge
12:07 p.m. Extrication/entrapment, South Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge
4:37 p.m. Medical, fall, Choate Place Circle, Pea Ridge
Thursday, April 1
9:24 a.m. Medical emergency, unknown problem, Humphrey Street, Pea Ridge
10:42 a.m. Motor-vehicle collision, fire only response, S. Ark. Hwy 94 / Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge
1:02 p.m. Medical, stroke, East Watie Street, Pea Ridge
1:58 p.m. Vegetation fire threatening structure, West Brush Creek Loop, Little Flock
4:59 p.m. Vegetation Fire, Oak Shadows Drive, Garfield
10:23 p.m. Service call, Harrison Street, Pea Ridge
Friday, April 2
10:39 a.m. Medical, breathing problems, Hayden R0ad, Pea Ridge
3:02 p.m. Fire, mutual aid, Goff Ridge Road, Pineville, Mo.