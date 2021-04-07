Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Building Permits

April 7, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

March 2021

Contractor^Address^Fee Total^Const. Value

Clements Homes Inc.^1803 Tull Drive^$788.00^$225,320

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^ 270 Coffee Street^$2,934.99^$224,595

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^285 Coffee Street^$2,904.99^$212,882

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^416 Fox Circle^$2,961.99^$235,463

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^449 Fox Circle^$2,869.99^$198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^464 Hall Avenue^$2.961.99^$235,463

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^517 Fox Circle^$2,824.99^$180,521

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^525 Fox Circle^$2,806.99^$173,035

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^496 Hall Avenue^$2,981.99^$243,070

Clements Homes Inc.^824 Macdonald Drive^$706.00^$192,596

Clements Homes Inc.^730 Macdonald Drive^$766.00^$216,022

Clements Homes Inc.^1606 Tull Drive^$706.00^$192,596

Clements Homes Inc.^805 Macdonald Drive^$878.00^$261,424

Clements Homes Inc.^816 Macdonald Drive^$711.00^$194,649

JSSKEY LLC^2261 Hopkins Lane^$1,086.00^$344,017

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^448 Fox Circle^$2,961.99^$235,463

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^284 Coffee Street^$2,806.99^$173,035

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^271 Coffee Street^$2,869.99^$198,634

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^257 Coffee Street^$2,904.99^$212,399

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^256 Coffee Street^$2.981.99^$243,070

Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC^242 Coffee Street^$2,934.99^$224,595

Seay Construction^961 Estes Drive^$771.00^$218,678

Kevin Felgenhauer^1931 Booker Street^$1,308.00^$433,613

Kevin Felgenhauer^1921 Booker Street^$1,552.00^$578,755

Kevin Felgenhauer^1911 Booker Street^$1,552.00^$578,755

USA Painting & Construction^1020 Nemett Circle^$761.00^$214,452

^Total Permits for Type:^27

^Total Fees for Type:^$53,346.86

^$Total Const. Value for Type:^$6,973,316

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT