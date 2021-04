Blackhawk sports roundup

Lady Blackhawks Softball

Monday, March 29

Hackett 2 / Pea Ridge 4

Blakelee Winn^1 hit, 1 run

Aidan Dayberry^1 hit, 1 run

Callie Cooper^1 Run

Dallice White^1 hit, 3 RBI

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing seven hits, striking out nine.

Wednesday, March 31

Pea Ridge 14 / Gentry 8

Blakelee Winn^3 hits, 4 runs scored

Alevia Reyna^1 hit, 2 runs scored

Aidan Dayberry^2 hits, 2 RBI

Nalea Holliday^2 hits, 2 runs scored

Ravin Cawthon^1 hit, 3 runs scored

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing eight runs on 12 hits, striking out five.

Blackhawks move to 6-3, 1-0 in conference play.

Friday, April 2

Pea Ridge 3 / Prairie Grove 0

Blakelee Winn^2 hits, 1 Run

Aidan Dayberry^2 hits , 1 Run

Rebekah Konkler^1 hit, 1 Run

Callie Cooper, Dallice White, Nalea Holliday, Emily Beck, Ravin Cawthon each had 1 hit

Aidan Dayberry pitched complete game allowing 0 runs on one hit, striking out 10.

Blackhawk Baseball

Tuesday, March 30

Pea Ridge 1/Gentry 8

Hagan McGarrah 2 AB, 2 Runs, 2 Hits, DBL, 1 RBI

J.T. Roses: 3 AB, 2 Runs, 2 Hits, Grand Slam HR, 5 RBIs

Friday, April 2

Blackhawks 0/ Prairie Grove 4

Matt Dixon: 1 for 2, DBL, BB, K

Nathaniel Bennett: 1 for 3, BB, K

Chase Cook: 1 for 3, BB, K

Pitching:

Matt Dixon: 4 Innings, 2 Runs, 1 Earned Run

Hagan McGarrah: 2 Inning's, 2 Runs, 1 Earned Run